COLOMBO Jan 2 The Sri Lankan rupee
closed weaker in its first session of the year on Monday as a
lack of inflows weighed on sentiment, dealers said.
The currency fell 3.9 percent in 2016.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-month forwards
ending slightly weaker at 150.95/151.00 per dollar compared with
Friday's close of 150.75/85.
One-week forwards traded at 150.10/25 per dollar while
spot-next forwards and the spot rupee were hardly
traded, dealers said.
"The rupee is under pressure and it will continue to slide
if we don't see steady inflows," said one currency dealer.
On Friday, the central bank raised the spot currency
reference rate to 150.00, a record low against the dollar.
The banking regulator raised the spot reference rate by a
total of 50 cents last week. That followed a 40-cent increase in
each of the previous two weeks amid sustained pressure on the
currency.
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
The bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Friday
for a fifth straight month as expected, saying credit growth was
responding to earlier tightening measures.
Dealers said the market was bracing for some depreciation in
the rupee in January after the central bank said this would not
necessarily be negative for the economy.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)