COLOMBO Jan 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally higher on Monday in lean trade as foreign banks sold
dollars, but the market expects the currency to weaken after the
central bank allowed flexibility in exchange rate, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and
net selling of government securities by foreign investors while
the central bank adjusted the spot reference rate to a record
low of 150.15 rupees per dollar on Friday.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
ending at 150.45/55 per dollar, firmer from Friday's close of
150.60/70.
"There was pressure on the rupee when trading started. But
later, foreign banks started selling dollars," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
Foreign investors sold a net 16.1 billion rupees ($107.28
million) worth government securities in the week ended Jan. 11,
latest central bank data showed.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
150.15/18 per dollar on Monday, dealers said.
The market shrugged off Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayaka
comments on Thursday announcing higher returns and immediate
residence visas to foreigners who invest at least $300,000, in a
move to ease pressure on the island nation's currency.
The central bank's moral suasion in early January prevented
decline even as the monetary authority signalled a change in its
intervention policy.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comments.
Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said earlier
this month that defending the rupee with foreign
exchange reserves "doesn't seem sensible" as it has always been
followed by a sharp depreciation in the currency.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)