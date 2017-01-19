COLOMBO Jan 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Thursday for a second day due to dollar demand from
importers as the market braced for further declines in the local
currency in the absence of intervention from the country's
central bank, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and
net selling of government securities by foreign investors, and a
central bank decision to adjust the spot rupee reference rate to
a record low of 150.15 rupees to the dollar.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
ending at 151.00/10 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of
150.75/80.
"It looks like depreciation is going to continue," a
currency dealer said asking not to be named. "We did not see any
intervention from the central bank."
The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's
reference level of 150.15, dealers said. It is hovering at a
record low level.
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
Sri Lanka's central bank sold $233 million worth development
bonds on Thursday, and investors expect that would ease some
pressure on the rupee.
The rupee has also been under pressure due to selling of
government bonds by foreign investors.
They have net sold 16.1 billion rupees ($107.3 million)
worth government securities in the week to Jan. 11, according to
the latest central bank data.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)