COLOMBO Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Monday as some foreign banks bought dollars amid
demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
ending at 151.00/10 per dollar, weaker from Friday's close of
150.85/95.
The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's
revised reference level of 150.25, dealers said.
"There was demand (for dollars). We have seen some foreign
banks buying dollars for foreigners who are selling the (rupee)
bonds," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.
"We think that demand might continue for some time."
The rupee will also face depreciation pressure due to
seasonal importer dollar demand, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and
net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while
the central bank has said defending the currency was not
sensible.
Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.57
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to
Jan. 25, according to the latest central bank data.
