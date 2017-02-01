COLOMBO Feb 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday due to dollar inflows from
remittances and greenback sales by exporters after the dollar
weakened overnight against major currencies globally, dealers
said.
The dollar could recover only a little ground on Wednesday
against key currencies, after recording its worst start to the
year in three decades on concerns the United States was poised
to ditch a two-decade old "strong dollar" policy.
Dealers said foreign outflows from government securities and
importer demand for the greenback continued to pressure the
rupee.
The Sri Lankan central bank revised the spot rupee
reference rate to a record-low of 150.50 from 150.25 on Tuesday.
"The rupee ended firmer today due to some inward remittances
following the salary season and some exporter conversions due to
strengthening of euro and other currencies (against dollar)," a
currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading steady at 151.00/10 per dollar, dealers said.
The rupee will also face depreciation pressure due to
seasonal importer dollar demand, they said.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and
net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while
the central bank has said defending the currency was not
sensible.
Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.6
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to
Jan. 25, according to latest central bank data.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)