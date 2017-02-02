COLOMBO Feb 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from
importers as well as banks to facilitate foreign outflows from
government securities, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
closing at 151.02/10, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of
151.00/10.
"The rupee continues to be under pressure. It is reflected
in the central bank's continuous moves to lower the reference
rate," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.
The central bank had revised the spot rupee
reference rate to a record-low of 150.50 from 150.25 on Tuesday.
"This means they do not want a stronger currency and want to
allow gradual depreciation."
The rupee also faces depreciation pressure due to seasonal
importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said it was a turbulent
time and the government would navigate it "in a correct manner".
"I wouldn't want to speculate at all. But you'll be
surprised of what we will be doing," Karunanayake told reporters
in Colombo when asked about the government's outlook on the
rupee.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and
net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while
the central bank has said defending the currency was not
sensible.
Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.6
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to
Jan. 25, according to latest central bank data.
($1 = 150.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and
Amrutha Gayathri)