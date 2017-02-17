COLOMBO Feb 17 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker in a shortened session on Friday on dollar demand from a
foreign bank for dividend payment and as foreign investors sold
government securities amid concerns of further depreciation in
the rupee, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-month forwards
ending at 152.70/80 per dollar, weaker from Thursday's close of
152.00/15.
Two-week forwards ended at 151.80/152.00 per dollar, down
from Thursday's close of 151.60/70.
"The currency is under pressure with the finance minister's
comment that the rupee needs to be controlled and the delay of
Chinese projects," said a currency dealer, requesting not to be
named.
Sri Lanka could face balance-of-payments pressure due to
foreign outflows from government securities, a government
document showed on Thursday, even as the island-nation is in the
process of raising up to $2.5 billion from foreign borrowing.
Foreign investors have net sold 31.38 billion rupees
($208.30 million) worth of government securities in the four
weeks to Feb. 8, according to latest central bank data.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Tuesday said that
protecting a fragile rupee was more important than
controlling interest rates as the local currency tended not to
rebound after depreciating.
Reuters reported that China will delay a planned $1.1
billion investment in a port on its modern-day "Silk Road" until
Sri Lanka clears legal and political obstacles to a related
project, sources familiar with the talks said, piling more
pressure on the island-nation.
Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said last week
the bank was not planning to abruptly stop supporting the rupee.
The rupee has weakened 0.84 percent so far this year, under
pressure from rising imports and net selling of government
securities by foreign investors. It fell 3.9 percent last year,
following a 10 percent drop in 2015.
The central bank kept its key rates steady last week for a
sixth straight month, but flagged possible "corrective measures"
in the months ahead, in a sign that further tightening might be
on the cards to temper inflation pressures and safeguard a
fragile rupee.
The foreign exchange market traded for half a day due to a
special holiday in lieu of National Day which fell on Feb. 4.
($1 = 150.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
