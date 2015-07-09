COLOMBO, July 9 Sri Lanka has revised its economic growth in the past four years after changing the base year and calculation methods in line with international practice, the government-run Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said on Thursday.

The base year was changed to 2010 from 2002 and additional data have been included after identifying several new data sources, the DCS said in a statement.

Accordingly, last year's economic growth was 4.5 percent year-on-year under the new base year compared to 7.4 percent, while it was 3.4 percent in 2013 compared to the earlier 7.2 percent.

"Usually base year should be revised once in five years with the view of reflecting the changes in the economy. Accordingly DCS has decided to move the base year from 2002 to 2010," the DCS said.

Growth in 2012 and 2011 was at 9.1 percent and 8.4 percent respectively under the new base year, compared to 6.3 percent and 8.2 percent, the DCS data showed.

Harsha De Silva, the deputy economic affairs minister, said the government had not so far calculated the growth estimate for this year.

"We will be using the new method from the second quarter. This is more realistic. Informal sectors are also included and it gives more accurate picture," he told Reuters.

De Silva's ruling-United National Party, when it was the opposition before a Jan. 8 election, had argued that the last government had manipulated economic growth and inflation figures to get cheaper loans and attract investment.

Former government officials, however, have denied the charge.

The new compilation method has been introduced at a time when the new government is facing a parliamentary election on Aug. 17, in which the economic performance of the former government matters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)