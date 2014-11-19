COLOMBO Nov 19 Sri Lanka's president on
Wednesday pardoned five Indian fishermen who had been sentenced
to death for drug trafficking, a move likely to reduce tensions
with India.
The death penalty triggered a diplomatic row between the
island nation and its huge neighbour, as the fishermen had
denied the charges and the case was seen as an outgrowth of
friction over alleged illegal poaching in Sri Lankan waters.
A Sri Lankan court sentenced the five south Indian fishermen
on Oct. 30, almost three years after they were detained by the
Sri Lankan navy.
"These five fishermen have been pardoned by the president
and ordered to be transferred to emigration (to India)," said
Mohan Samaranayake, spokesman for President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Sri Lankan-Indian ties have been strained by what New Delhi
deems to be a heightened Chinese presence in Sri Lanka, citing a
recent visit of a Chinese warship and submarine to Colombo port.
India is also concerned about Sri Lanka's treatment of
minority Tamils, whose separatist insurgency was crushed in 2009
amid allegations of widespread atrocities against civilians by
Colombo's armed forces. Tamils share India's main Hindu faith.
For its part, Sri Lanka has long fumed over poaching and
illegal fishing by Indian fishermen that it says deplete the
catches of its own fishermen.
Arrests of Indian fishermen have angered India's nearby
southern state of Tamil Nadu and became a regional issue in
campaigning for the Indian general election last April.
"Rajapaksa has done a favour to India (in releasing the
fishermen). He will expect the favour to be returned at the
polls and also at the next U.N. Human Rights Council meeting,"
said retired Colonel R. Hariharan, an intelligence specialist
who served with Indian peacekeepers in Sri Lanka.
Analysts say India will exert important influence on the way
Sri Lankan Tamils vote in the island country's snap presidential
election expected to be held as soon as January.
In March, Rajapaksa freed 98 Indian fishermen detained for
poaching as a "goodwill gesture" after New Delhi abstained in a
vote on a U.N. resolution that approved an international inquiry
into alleged war crimes in the defeat of the Tamil insurgency.
