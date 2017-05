The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO The Reserve Bank of India has entered a $1.5 billion currency swap agreement with the central bank of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after meeting Sri Lankan leader Maithripala Sirisena.

"This will help keep the Sri Lankan rupee stable," Modi told reporters.

Sri Lanka rupee has been under pressure since early January and fallen around 1.5 percent so far this year despite the central bank defended it with selling dollars.

