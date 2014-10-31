COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation fell to its lowest in five years in October, as the rate slowed to 1.6 percent from 3.5 percent in September, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.

The annual average inflation for the latest 12 months fell to a 55-month low of 3.8 percent in October from 4.2 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)