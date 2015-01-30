COLOMBO Jan 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate picked up to 3.2 percent year-on-year in January, from 2.1 percent in the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.

The annual average inflation, measured on 12-month moving average fell to a record low of 3.2 percent this month from 3.3 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)