COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate slowed to a record low of 0.6 percent in February from 3.2 percent the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, also fell to a record low of 2.9 percent this month from 3.2 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)