COLOMBO Oct 2 Sri Lanka has imposed a 100 percent margin on letters of credit (LC) for motor vehicles with immediate effect to discourage unnecessary imports, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further weakening of the rupee currency.

"We have information that there are unnecessary vehicle imports taking place. From this moment onwards, there won't be margin for LCs. A 100 percent has to be paid and they can't get the interest rate advantage," Karunanayake told reporters.

The move comes as the Sri Lankan rupee is under pressure after the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4. It has fallen 4.6 percent since then.

"It will cool vehicle imports, but the total vehicle import is a fraction of total imports," said Shiran Fernando, an economist at Frontier Research in Colombo.

"This won't stop completely the pressure on the rupee or the balance of payments. This will be a temporary measure to reduce vehicle imports."

The cost of importing vehicles in the first seven months almost doubled to 744.4 million dollars, central bank data showed.

The balance of payments during the first seven months of 2015 is estimated to have recorded a deficit of $1.21 billion, compared with a surplus of $2.02 billion in the same period last year.

Karunanayake also said the government has reversed a Sept. 16 decision to limit loans and advances for vehicles to 70 percent. The new limit will be 90 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Sunil Nair)