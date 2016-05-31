* Plans for a $2.9-bln development loan, $1.3-bln bond
* Country faces BOP crisis after foreign outflows
* Sri Lanka plans to ease debt crisis after heavy borrowing
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, May 31 Japan will lend $4.2 billion to
Sri Lanka through both a loan and bond financing for budgetary
support in the next two years, including infrastructure
development, the Indian Ocean nation's finance minister said on
Tuesday.
The borrowing comes as Sri Lanka seeks to resolve its
precarious balance of payments position after a sharp depletion
of foreign exchange reserves - a legacy of massive debt piled up
under the previous government.
"Japan has committed $2.9 billion at a low interest rate of
0.01 percent over the next two years, and it's up to us to
utilise the full amount," Ravi Karunanayake told reporters in
Colombo, on his return from a G7 meeting in Japan.
He said the repayment period for the $2.9-billion loan would
be 40 years, adding that a $1.3-billion bond would also be
issued in Japan.
On May 19, Karunanayake had said the total borrowing cost of
Japanese funds would be 3.5 percent to 4 percent "with the
exchange fluctuation risks and dollar swap".
Sri Lanka is heavily indebted, partly due to borrowing by
the previous government during its nine-year tenure that ended
in January 2015. It faces a balance of payments crisis, with
around $2 billion in foreign outflows from the government
securities market since October 2014.
Kurunanayake in the past has said the government will repay
short-term expensive loans with cheaper long-term loans.
The government delayed its 2016 borrowing plan until it
reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last
month for a $1.5-billion bailout to help the $82.2-billion
economy avert a balance of payments crisis.
Japan disbursed $2.69 billion to Sri Lanka between January
2006 and September 2014, Treasury data showed, putting it second
only to China as a sovereign lender.
Sri Lanka has taken steps to ease the pressure on foreign
debt repayment, such as a request that China swap some of the $8
billion it owes to Beijing for equity in infrastructure projects
and an offer to sell stakes in its companies to Chinese firms.
It also plans to reform loss-making state-owned enterprises
while raising taxes to boost government revenue, after repeated
IMF requests.
