* Sri Lanka proposed ban in budget presented in Nov 2012
* Deputy finmin says new act will curb tax evasion
* Analysts say move could dampen FDI goals
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Oct 21 Sri Lanka passed legislation
banning land purchases by foreigners, a move the government said
would curb tax evasion but critics said could hinder its
offshore investment ambitions.
The Land Bill adopted by parliament late on Monday prohibits
foreign individuals, companies and locally incorporated firms
with over 50 percent foreign ownership from buying land in the
South Asian island nation.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also finance minister,
had flagged the ban plan in his November 2012 budget speech.
Deputy Finance Minister Sarath Amunugama said that since
2004 foreign individuals had been able to buy land by paying a
100 percent transfer tax, and locally incorporated firms with
over 25 percent foreign ownership were also subject to the levy.
But Amunugama said some foreigners with a minority stake in
company had sidestepped the tax system by buying land in the
firm's name and then transferring remaining shares of the
company into their name to end up as sole owner of the land.
"This was used to evade tax (by buying land through
companies and then transferring shares). These common
malpractices associated with transfer of land to foreigners
disguised under the veil of incorporation have been prevented
through this act," he told parliament.
The new act will allow foreigners to acquire land only on a
lease basis of up to 99 years with an annual 15 percent tax on
the total rental paid upfront.
"Though it is not unprecedented to restrict foreign
ownership, Sri Lanka has just given a red light to foreign
investors, specially at a time the country is trying to attract
long term foreign investments," said Anushka Wijesinghe, a
research economist at the Institute of Policy Studies.
The bill, however, said all strategic development projects
under its Board of Investment are exempt from the new rules.
Sri Lanka's foreign direct investment rose 49 percent in the
first nine months of 2014 from the same period a year earlier to
$1.3 billion. Colombo has set a $2 billion FDI goal this year,
after it failed to meet that target for two years in a row.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark Heinrich)