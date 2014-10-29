(Adds dropped word to headline)

COLOMBO Oct 29 More than 100 people are believed to have been killed on Wednesday in a landslide in hilly south-central Sri Lanka, Disaster Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

"More than 100 people are believed to have died," the minister told Reuters from the disaster site in the village of Haldummulla, 190 km (120 miles) inland from the capital Colombo.

"We have suspended the rescue operations because of darkness and inclement weather. There is also threat of further landslide. We will continue from tomorrow." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)