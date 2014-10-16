LUXEMBOURG Oct 16 EU judges struck down
anti-terrorism sanctions imposed on the Tamil Tigers by the
European Union, citing a technicality, but said on Thursday that
the assets of the Sri Lankan group should remain frozen for the
time being.
The bloc's lower court said a decision by EU leaders in 2006
to place the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on a list
of terrorist organisations had been based on "imputations
derived from the press and the Internet" rather than on direct
investigation of the group's actions, as required by law.
It said in a statement that the EU had also failed, when
following Indian sanctions on the Tigers, to ensure that India
gave sufficient judicial protection to those it accused.
However, the court rejected the LTTE's contention that it
was exempt from EU anti-terrorism legislation because it was
engaged in an "armed conflict" with the Sri Lankan government
and bound by the laws of war. The court, which stressed it was
taking no view on whether the LTTE was a terrorist organisation,
said EU laws on terrorism also applied to armed conflicts.
Saying that sanctions might be applied in future against the
Tigers, who were defeated militarily in 2009, the court said
assets that were frozen should remain so "temporarily".
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Editing by
Dominic Evans)