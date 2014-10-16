(Adds Sri Lanka comments, background)
LUXEMBOURG Oct 16 European Union judges struck
down anti-terrorism sanctions against the Tamil Tigers that were
imposed by the EU but said on Thursday that the assets of the
Sri Lankan group should remain frozen for the time being.
The court said a decision by EU leaders in 2006 to place the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on a list of terrorist
organisations had been based on "imputations derived from the
press and the Internet" rather than on direct investigation of
the group's actions, as required by law.
It said in a statement that the EU had also failed, when
following Indian sanctions against the Tigers, to ensure that
India gave sufficient judicial protection to those it accused.
However, the court rejected the LTTE's contention that it
was exempt from EU anti-terrorism legislation because it was
engaged in an "armed conflict" with the Sri Lankan government
and bound by the laws of war. The court, which stressed it was
taking no view on whether the LTTE was a terrorist organisation,
said EU laws on terrorism also applied to armed conflicts.
Saying that sanctions might be applied in future against the
Tigers, who were defeated militarily in 2009, the court said
assets that were frozen should remain so "temporarily".
Sri Lanka's External Affairs Ministry said in a statement
the government was ready to provide information to justify
designating the LTTE as a terrorist organization.
"It is noteworthy that a number of EU member countries have
carried out investigations against LTTE activists in their
territories, some of which are ongoing, while some have resulted
in the accused being sentenced by court," the ministry said.
It also said the court decision may affect the security of
Sri Lankans living in EU territory and EU citizens of Sri Lankan
origin, who are likely to come under pressure once again by
pro-LTTE activists.
Sri Lanka has tightened security in the former war zone in
the north of the country after its military in April killed
three ethnic Tamil separatists who the army said had attempted
to revive the terrorist outfit.
Higher military officials have told Reuters that funds from
some EU member countries have been sent to those who are trying
to instigate renewed violence in the heavily militarised north.
