COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lanka has appointed Thilak Karunaratne, a former chairman of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to again lead the market regulator and he is to investigate past deals suspected to involve corruption, a minister said on Wednesday.

"There had been lot of corrupt deals in the stock market, two chairmen of the SEC had to resign because of the corrupted deals under previous government, we will investigate into all these deals," Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told reporters.

Karunaratne resigned as chairman in 2012, saying he had been under pressure after investors being investigated for all possible market manipulation had made false allegations against him.

His predecessor, Indrani Sugathadasa, resigned in December 2011 saying she wanted to "uphold her principles" barely a month after her deputy was moved amid broker complaints tougher regulation was hurting stock market prices. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)