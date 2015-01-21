COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lanka has appointed Thilak
Karunaratne, a former chairman of its Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), to again lead the market regulator and he is
to investigate past deals suspected to involve corruption, a
minister said on Wednesday.
"There had been lot of corrupt deals in the stock market,
two chairmen of the SEC had to resign because of the corrupted
deals under previous government, we will investigate into all
these deals," Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told reporters.
Karunaratne resigned as chairman in 2012, saying he had been
under pressure after investors being investigated for all
possible market manipulation had made false allegations against
him.
His predecessor, Indrani Sugathadasa, resigned in December
2011 saying she wanted to "uphold her principles" barely a month
after her deputy was moved amid broker complaints tougher
regulation was hurting stock market prices.
