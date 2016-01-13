COLOMBO Jan 13 The Sri Lankan rupee
edged down on Wednesday as importer dollar demand outpaced
greenback sales by banks and exporters, dealers said.
However, some dealers anticipate the rupee would appreciate
due to expected dollar deposits from foreign investors.
The rupee was at 143.80/90 per dollar at 0624 GMT, slightly
weaker from Tuesday's close of 143.75/85.
An unidentified investor has promised to invest $1 billion
in dollar deposits in Sri Lanka to help the island nation defend
its currency, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters,
in an unusual move that highlights the country's precarious
finances.
"Today the demand (for dollars) is more. Everybody is
expecting the said inflows," said a currency dealer, requesting
not to be named.
Karunanayake declined to reveal the investor's identity, but
said the individual was a Belgian working with a Sri Lankan
partner.
The market also expects the depreciation pressure on the
rupee to ease due to a rise in commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio by 150 basis points from Jan. 16, in line with the
central bank's monetary policy announcement last month.
The yield in 91-day T-bills rose 19 basis points to a
three-month high of 6.78 percent at the weekly auction on
Tuesday.
Karunanayake on Friday said the government will look into an
approach soon which should help ease the pressure on the rupee.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.67 percent, or
43.53 points, at 6,577.88 at 0650 GMT, recovering from more than
18-month low hit in the previous session after for falling seven
straight sessions. Turnover stood at 573.1 million rupees ($3.99
million).
"It's sort of a dead cap bounce, but difficult to say
weather it'll last long," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
($1 = 143.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)