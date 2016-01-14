COLOMBO Jan 14 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Thursday as a bank sold dollars to defend the currency against importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

However, a few dealers anticipate that the rupee will appreciate due to expected dollar deposits from foreign investors.

The rupee was at 143.80/85 per dollar at 0516 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's close of 143.80/90.

"There is importer (dollar) demand but a private bank is selling dollars at 143.80, which is preventing the fall," said a currency dealer, requesting not to be named.

Some dealers said the private bank could have sold dollars on behalf of the central bank. Officials at the central bank were not available for comment.

The market expects the depreciation pressure on the rupee to ease due to a rise in commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by 150 basis points from Jan. 16, which is in line with the central bank's monetary policy announcement last month.

The yield on 91-day t-bills rose 19 basis points to a three-month high of 6.78 percent at the weekly auction on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.41 percent at 6,527.76 at 0520 GMT. Turnover stood at 285.5 million rupees ($1.99 million).

($1 = 143.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)