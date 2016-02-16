COLOMBO Feb 16 Sri Lankan rupee forwards fell
on Tuesday on importer dollar demand, while dealers said they
expected the currency to depreciate further due to rising
imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors
and slowing dollar inflows.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, were
at 144.55/60 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
144.50/55.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
"The demand is there from importers today also and the rupee
will be under pressure," said a currency dealer asking not to be
named.
Currency dealers also said foreign investors exiting
government securities had also put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec.
30 to 22.4 billion rupees.
The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of inflows, and a
pick-up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in April,
dealers said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to
central bank data.
Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the
rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.
The central bank usually intervenes in times of high
volatility though it floated the rupee on Sept. 4.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.21 percent firmer
at 6,279.20 at 0600 GMT. Turnover stood at 113.12 million Sri
Lankan rupees ($786,101.46).
($1 = 143.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)