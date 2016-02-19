COLOMBO Feb 19 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged
up on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and banks surpassed
demand from importers for the greenback, currency dealers said.
The rupee is, however, expected to further depreciate due to
rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign
investors and slowing dollar inflows, the dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot,
traded at 144.35/45 per dollar at 0631 GMT, slightly firmer from
Thursday's close of 144.43/50.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
"We saw some selling today. Some inflows would have come to
some foreign and local banks," said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Foreign investors pulling out of government securities was
putting pressure on the rupee, dealers said.
Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since Dec.
30 to 22.4 billion rupees.
The rupee is also under pressure due to a pick up in
importer demand ahead of the festive season in April, dealers
said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to
central bank data.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.37 percent firmer
at 6,231.75 at 0714 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.39 billion rupees
($9.67 million) on block deals in Textured Jersey Lanka Plc
.
Textured Jersey traded 0.7 percent firmer at 31.50 rupees at
0716 GMT.
($1 = 143.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)