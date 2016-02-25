COLOMBO Feb 25 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged
down on Thursday, pressured by importer demand for the
greenback, despite a 50-basis-point rate hike by the central
bank last week.
The central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy interest
rates by 50 basis points on Friday from a record low, to prevent
demand-driven inflationary pressure.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, traded at 144.80/85 per dollar at 0623 GMT, 0.1
percent down from Wednesday's close of 144.65/70.
"There is strong dollar demand (from importers)," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named. "We have seen some selling.
But that is not sufficient to meet the demand."
The rupee will be under pressure with seasonal import demand
picking up ahead of the local New Year season starting in April,
another dealer said.
Foreign outflows from the government securities have also
weighed on the currency. Foreign investors sold 10.1 billion
rupees ($69.96 million) worth of government securities between
Feb. 10 and 17, data from the central bank showed, taking the
total offloaded since Dec. 30 to 32.47 billion rupees.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.07 percent firmer
at 6,222.03 at 0626 GMT. Turnover stood at 245.4 million rupees
($1.70 million).
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)