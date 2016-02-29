COLOMBO Feb 29 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
slightly firmer on Monday, led by bank dollar sales amid dull
demand for the greenback from importers, but dealers said the
currency will continue to be under pressure due to seasonal
importer demand.
The spot rupee, which hit a record low of 144.65 per dollar
when it resumed trading on Friday for the first time since Jan.
27, did not trade on Monday.
On Friday, the spot rupee ended at 144.40/70 per dollar,
paring some of the losses made earlier in the day after bank
dollar sales.
One-week rupee forwards, which had been acting as a proxy
for the spot currency, traded at 144.60/80 per dollar at 0655
GMT, firmer from Friday's close of 144.75/90.
"Some banks are selling and we don't know whether it is a
central bank intervention or them selling their positions. But
the rupee is under pressure from imports," said a currency
dealer asking not to be named.
Seasonal import demand is picking up ahead of the local New
Year season starting in April, a dealer said.
Foreign outflows from government securities also weighed on
the currency.
Foreign investors sold 2.5 billion rupees ($17.37 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended Feb. 24, data
from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since
Dec. 30 to 34.95 billion rupees.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Thursday that
the monetary authority was not intervening in the market as it
had done in the past, but stepped in to prevent abnormal
imbalances due to one or two large transactions.
Mahendran said the bank would not rule out another rate hike
if foreign investors continue to sell government securities.
The central bank increased the key policy rate by 50 basis
points from record lows on Feb. 19.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was steady at 6,203.86
as of 0655 GMT. Turnover stood at 328 million rupees ($2.27
million).
($1 = 144.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)