COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Wednesday, halting a two-day losing streak, but concerns over a
higher budget deficit and economic growth, which could aggravate
due to a power crisis, dampened investor sentiment, brokers
said.
Sri Lanka's share trading was halted for 20 minutes in early
trade due to a power failure in the island nations main
financial building, which houses the exchange.
The benchmark share index was up 0.3 percent or 17.84
points at 5,988.24 at 0720 GMT.
Investors preferred fixed interest rate bearing assets over
shares due to a rise in yields on treasury bills, which are
hovering at two-year highs, and on the central bank's unexpected
interest rate hike in mid-February, dealers said.
"Market is up. But investors are awaiting to see the
direction of the economy. At the moment, there is a gloomy
economic outlook," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow 5.3 percent in 2016,
data from the state statistics office showed, but analysts say
tight monetary and fiscal policies may curb its growth.
The $82.2 billion economy expanded at a sluggish 2.5 percent
in the December quarter, down from a revised 5.6 percent in the
previous quarter.
Analysts and economists worry slower growth could reduce
corporate earnings of some listed firms.
Turnover stood at 216.24 million rupees ($1.50 million).
The rupee traded weaker in dull trade, currency
dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, traded at 145.40/45 per dollar, compared with
Tuesday's close of 145.25/30 at 0728 GMT.
The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the
central bank's desired level.
($1 = 144.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)