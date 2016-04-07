COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares gained for a
third session on Thursday hovering at their highest in six weeks
as retail investors bought beaten-down stocks, but concerns over
economic woes capped gains, brokers said.
The benchmark share index was up 0.89 percent at
6,219.66 at 0809 GMT, its highest since Feb. 25.
"It has been mainly retail buying. Retail investor interest
has been a bit high on fallen shares. They feel this is the best
price they can enter into the market," a stockbroker said,
asking not to be named.
Analysts, however, said investors are cautious about
macroeconomic uncertainty after a rating downgrade and unclear
capital gains tax.
Sri Lanka on Friday postponed a plan to reintroduce capital
gains tax by six months after the move threatened to dent
foreign investor sentiment.
Stockbrokers said the concern now is how the government is
going to impose the tax, rather than the tax itself.
Higher market interest rates and higher borrowing by the
island nation facing a balance-of-payments crisis have also
weighed on investor appetite for risky assets, dealers said.
The average weighted prime lending rate has risen 84 basis
points to 9.19 percent through Friday since Feb. 19, when
interest rates were increased by 50 basis points, central bank
data showed.
Investors preferred fixed interest rate bearing assets over
shares due to a rise in interest rates.
Analysts and economists worry slower growth could reduce
corporate earnings of some listed firms.
Turnover stood at 641.2 million rupees ($4.44 million).
The rupee spot next traded steady at 144.90/145.10, hardly
changed from Wednesday's close of 144.90/145.20.
"A state bank sold spot next at 144.50 to keep the rupee
steady," a currency dealer said.
The spot rupee, which has not been active since
Jan. 27, was not actively traded. The central bank has fixed the
spot rupee's trading price at 143.90 through moral suasion,
dealers said. Central bank officials were not available for
comment.
The rupee has been under pressure due to foreign investors
exiting government securities and amid the country's economic
woes.
Sri Lanka borrowed 25 percent more in 2015 than it did in
2014 due to high cost of refinancing loans raised by the
previous government without parliamentary approval.
($1 = 144.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)