COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan five-day rupee forwards were trading weaker on Monday as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales by exporters, while dollar sales by a state bank limited the fall, dealers said.

The forwards, known as spot next and which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, traded at 145.40/70 per dollar weaker from Friday's close of 145.20/40.

"There are no conversions from remittances and exporters; but the moderate demand (for dollars) is still there," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.

"A state bank was seen selling dollars to select trades at 145.15, which prevented the fall," he added.

The spot rupee, which barely witnessed any trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Monday as well.

Arjuna Mahendran, governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, said on Tuesday the rupee has been gradually settling down, with less intervention by the banking regulator.

Dealers say an anticipated IMF loan, a tax hike, and less borrowing will help stabilise the currency.

Sri Lanka will stop excess government borrowing in a bid to get out of a debt trap, and it hopes for cheaper loans after a deal with the IMF is finalised, Mahendran said last Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.45 percent at 6,372.65 at 0736 GMT on Monday. Turnover was 504 million rupees ($3.47 million).

($1 = 145.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)