COLOMBO, April 19 Sri Lankan five-day rupee forwards traded slightly weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback selling by exporters, dealers said.

The forwards, which are known as spot next and act as a proxy for the spot currency, were trading at 146.00/20 per dollar at 0552 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 145.85/146.00.

"Demand (for dollars) is there. Some genuine selling came in when the dollar hit 146.20," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.

The spot rupee, which has barely witnessed any trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday, as well.

Dealers say an anticipated IMF loan, a tax hike, and less borrowing will help stabilise the currency.

Sri Lanka will stop excess government borrowing in a bid to get out of a debt trap, and it hopes for cheaper loans after a deal with the IMF is finalised, said Arjuna Mahendran, the central bank governor, last Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.15 percent at 6,391.95 as of 0636 GMT. Turnover was 271.5 million rupees ($1.86 million). ($1 = 145.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)