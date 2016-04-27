COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards were slightly firmer on Wednesday due to dollar sales
by a foreign bank, while importers awaited direction on the
currency, dealers said.
The central bank kept benchmark rates steady late on
Tuesday, as expected, as it gauges the effect of the recent
tightening amid final stages of talks with the International
Monetary Fund for a $1.5-billion loan to tide over a payments
crisis.
"A foreign bank is selling dollars. Probably foreigners are
buying bonds," said a currency dealer requesting not to be
named.
Five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act as a
proxy for the spot currency, were at 146.30/40 per dollar at
0517 GMT compared with Tuesday's close of 146.50/70.
Dealers were also analysing the impact of Finance Minister
Ravi Karunanayake's move after he asked exporters last week to
repatriate their earnings, received on or after April 1, to
improve foreign exchange inflows.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on Tuesday said the
bank estimates around $3 billion of export earnings are being
held abroad by Sri Lankan exporters.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid Sri Lanka's economic woes, but
have net bought bonds worth 11.7 billion rupees ($79.92 million)
in the last four weeks till April 20, central bank data showed.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.16 percent at
6,415.44 as of 0544 GMT. Turnover stood at 208.8 million rupees
($1.43 million).
($1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)