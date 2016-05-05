COLOMBO May 5 The rupee currency of Sri Lanka
edged up on Thursday as foreign banks sold dollars to help
offshore investors buy government bonds, dealers said, outpacing
demand for the U.S. benchmark from importers.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70,
dealers said, as Sri Lanka's central bank sold the spot currency
at that rate through state-run banks for a third straight
session.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until Monday, dealers said, but officials from
the central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
indeed intervened in the forex market.
Trading in spots has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and
this was the case on Thursday as well as the spot was barely
bid, but the slight movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards
indicated the rupee was being traded firmer.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at
146.00/15 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
146.10/20.
The spot next, which basically acts as a proxy for the spot
currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, meaning it is five days ahead.
Dealers said a loan with the IMF and a likely $1.5-billion
bond issue in the short term have helped build confidence in the
currency.
The IMF said last week it had reached a staff-level
agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for a $1.5 billion,
three-year loan to help the island nation avert a balance of
payments crisis.
And, on Sunday, a top finance ministry official told Reuters
that the government will raise $1.5 billion by selling 10-year
sovereign bonds within the next 10-12 days.
Meanwhile, trading was tepid in Sri Lanka's stock market
with the main stock index falling 0.09 percent to
6,563.14 as of 0558 GMT on a turnover of 122.8 million rupees
($841,096).
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)