COLOMBO May 6 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Friday, helped by banks' dollar sales, while dealers said
downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease due to
expected inflows in the near future.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70,
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until Monday, dealers said, but central bank
officials were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
Trading in spot has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and on
Friday the spot was barely bid, but some movement in short-term
dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was trading firmer.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were trading
at 146.10/15 per dollar at 0602 GMT, compared with Thursday's
close of 146.15/30.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, meaning it is five days ahead.
"The downward pressure is easing gradually. There are some
inflows from foreign bond buying after the positive news on IMF
and sovereign bond," a currency dealer said asking not to be
named.
Dealers said the loan deal with the IMF and a likely
$1.5-billion bond issue in the short term have helped build
confidence in the currency.
The International Monetary Fund last week said it had
reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for
a $1.5 billion, three-year loan that would help the island
nation avert a balance of payments crisis.
A top finance ministry official told Reuters on Sunday that
the government would raise $1.5 billion by selling 10-year
sovereign bonds within the next 10 to 12 days.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market traded 0.18 percent
firmer at 6,590.33 as of 0712 GMT on a turnover of 229.5 million
Sri Lankan rupees ($1.58 million).
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)