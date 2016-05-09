COLOMBO May 9 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
in early trade on Monday due to mild importer dollar demand,
while dealers said downward pressure on the local currency would
likely ease due to expected inflows in the near future.
A loan deal with the IMF and a likely $1.5-billion bond
issue in the short term have helped build confidence in the
currency, they added.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70. The
banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at 143.90 per
dollar until May 2, they said, but central bank officials were
not available to comment on whether it had intervened in the
forex market.
"There is nothing much happening today but we have seen some
import demand (for dollars)," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
Trading in spot has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and on
Monday the spot was barely bid, but some movement in short-term
dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was trading weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at
146.15/20 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 146.10/20
per dollar.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, meaning it is three days ahead.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market traded 0.11 percent
firmer at 6,599.42 as of 0644 GMT on a turnover of 231 million
rupees ($1.58 million).
($1 = 146.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
