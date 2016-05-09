COLOMBO May 9 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down in early trade on Monday due to mild importer dollar demand, while dealers said downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease due to expected inflows in the near future.

A loan deal with the IMF and a likely $1.5-billion bond issue in the short term have helped build confidence in the currency, they added.

The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70. The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2, they said, but central bank officials were not available to comment on whether it had intervened in the forex market.

"There is nothing much happening today but we have seen some import demand (for dollars)," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Trading in spot has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and on Monday the spot was barely bid, but some movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was trading weaker.

The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at 146.15/20 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 146.10/20 per dollar.

The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following the conventional spot settlement, meaning it is three days ahead.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market traded 0.11 percent firmer at 6,599.42 as of 0644 GMT on a turnover of 231 million rupees ($1.58 million). ($1 = 146.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)