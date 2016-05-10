COLOMBO May 10 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
in dull trade on Tuesday, dealers said, adding that expected
fund inflows in the near future would likely help ease the
downward pressure on the local currency.
A loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and a
likely $1.5-billion bond issue in the short term had helped
build confidence in the currency, the dealers said.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70, the
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, they said. Officials of the
central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
"Nothing is happening so far, its a very dull day," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since
Jan. 27 and on Tuesday the spot was barely bid, but some
movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee
was trading little changed.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at
146.15/30 per dollar at 0507 GMT, compared with Monday's close
of 146.15/20 per dollar.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement and was three days ahead for
Tuesday's trade.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market was 0.07 percent firmer
at 6,599.46 as of 0518 GMT on a turnover of 86.7 million rupees
($594,854.20).
($1 = 145.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)