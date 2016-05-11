COLOMBO May 11 The Sri Lankan rupee was
marginally weaker in early trade on Wednesday on importer dollar
demand, but its decline was limited as banks sold the greenback
to facilitate buying of local government securities by offshore
investors, dealers said.
Downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease on
expected fund inflows after the island nation's loan deal with
the International Monetary Fund and on a plan to raise $1.5
billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next few
days, dealers said.
The spot rupee reference rate was at 145.75, the
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said. Officials of the
central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
"The demand (for dollars) is there but the fall was
prevented due to the banks (dollar) sale," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since
Jan. 27 and on Wednesday the spot was barely bid, but some
movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee
was weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at
146.25/32 per dollar at 0521 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close
of 146.20/25 per dollar.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement and was five days ahead for
Wednesday's trade.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market was 0.39 percent firmer
at 6,663.42 as of 0524 GMT on a turnover of 140.74 million Sri
Lankan rupees ($963,312.80).
($1 = 146.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)