COLOMBO May 17 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged
down on Tuesday on dollar demand from importers, but the fall
was capped on moral suasion by the central bank, dealers said.
The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
were at 146.80/95 per dollar at 0510 GMT, weaker from Monday's
close of 146.75/85.
"Again the rupee is getting weaker despite the regulation of
bringing in exports proceeds in 90 days. Still, the currency is
depreciating and I can't figure out any reason," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
"There is importer demand (for dollars)."
Sri Lanka's central bank said in April that the country's
finance minister asked exporters to repatriate earnings held
abroad within 90 days of the date of export of goods, to improve
foreign exchange inflows into the country.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, meaning it was three days ahead
for Tuesday's trade.
The pressure on the local currency is likely to ease,
dealers said, on expected fund inflows following a loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a plan to raise
$1.5 billion through the sale of a 10-year sovereign bond within
the next few days.
Trading in the spot currency however has been intermittent
since Jan. 27, and it was barely bid on Tuesday as well. The
spot rupee reference rate was pegged at 145.75, the
dealers said.
Sri Lanka's central bank fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said, but officials at
the banking regulator were not available for comment on whether
it had intervened in the forex market.
Dealers also said the currency was helped as the trend of
foreign investors exiting their positions in government bonds
has been reversed.
Government securities held by foreign investors rose by 11.1
billion rupees ($76.29 million) to 232.7 billion rupees in the
week ended May 11, the latest central bank data showed.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's stock market was 0.32 percent weaker
at 6,686.78 as of 0607 GMT on a turnover of 342.6 million rupees
($2.34 million).
($1 = 146.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)