COLOMBO May 25 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged
down on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand amid
expectations that the currency would weaken on a possible
increase in government spending after the country's worst
natural disaster since 2004, dealers said.
The cost of landslides and floods after days of torrential
rains will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion at the
minimum, the government said on Monday, as the Indian Ocean
island struggles to recover from a cyclonic storm.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, were at
147.10/18 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
146.98/147.10.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, which is five days ahead for
Wednesday's trade.
"The demand for dollar is there and there is not much of
dollar sales in the market," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told a Foreign
Correspondents' Association forum on Wednesday that the
government was in the process of borrowing up to $3.5 billion
from foreign sources via syndicated loans, sovereign bonds, and
sukuk.
Karunanayake said the currency would stabilise in the 146
per dollar range in early June after funds flow in from an
International Monetary Fund loan.,
The spot currency did not trade on Wednesday.
The spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75,
dealers said. Sri Lanka's central bank had fixed the spot rate
at 143.90 per dollar until May 2.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan stocks were 0.25 percent firmer at
6,587.28 as of 0542 GMT on a turnover of 123 million rupees
($842,177.34).
($1 = 146.0500 Sri Lankan rupees)
