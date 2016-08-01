COLOMBO Aug 1 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
in thin-volume trade on Monday as the market waited to watch the
impact of last week's policy rate hike announcement, while some
bond holders sold their stakes to book profits, dealers said.
After market hours on Thursday, the central bank raised its
key interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move
aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to
the concerns about inflationary pressures.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, were at 146.15/30 per dollar at 0645
GMT, hardly changed from Friday's close of 146.20/23.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
"The market has been quiet today. We saw a few bond holders
making profit after the rate hike," said a currency dealer,
asking not to be named.
"Now the central bank has given a clear direction and the
market expects a similar direction from the government in terms
of foreign investments and taxes."
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce
the government's economic policy framework this month, central
bank chief Indrajith Coomaraswamy told reporters last month.
The rupee is under pressure due to importer dollar demand,
and dealers said the market has shrugged off speculation of a
strong rise in the rupee as the island nation's heavy debt
repayment reduced dollar availability for the central bank to
defend the currency.
The government has to repay more than $1.1 billion in the
three months by September-end, central bank data showed.
The spot rupee was not traded on Monday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, were steady at 146.05/15 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close.
The Sri Lankan stock index was up 0.13 percent at
6,401.96 as of 0657 GMT, with a turnover of 420.1 million rupees
($2.88 million).
($1 = 145.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)