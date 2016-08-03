COLOMBO Aug 3 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Wednesday, heading for their fifth straight session of gains, as
investors continued buying shares hoping for improved macro
economic fundamentals after the central bank rate hike, analysts
said.
The central bank last week raised its main interest rates by
50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
"The indication given by the rate hike is that the rates
will stay at these levels and will not come down and the
positive factor is that the inflation will be in check," said
Danushka Samarasinghe, research head, Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"We have seen returning interest into the large-cap shares
as the valuations are rather attractive and also seen some
progress in macro economic factors in snail pace."
The benchmark Colombo stock index was up 0.32 percent
at 6,524.25 at 0707 GMT, its highest since June 14.
Turnover was 861.6 million rupees ($5.91 million).
The Sri Lankan rupee edged up as foreign investors sold
dollars to buy bonds and stocks after the central bank's policy
rate hike, dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, were at 146.00/15 per dollar at 0709
GMT, up from Tuesday's close of 146.10/15.
"Some foreigners are buying into bonds and also we have seen
some foreign inflow into the stock market," said a currency
dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
The spot rupee was not traded on Wednesday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, were at 145.90/98 per dollar, compared
with Tuesday's close of 145.95/146.05.
($1 = 145.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)