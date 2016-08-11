COLOMBO Aug 11 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Thursday as exporter dollar sales by a local bank and downward
adjustment of the currency by the central bank were outpaced by
importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee was trading at 145.50/53 per dollar
at 0707 GMT, up from Wednesday's close of 145.58/62.
"There was dollar selling by a local bank and then the
central bank brought down the rupee preference rate by 10 cents
to 145.50 per dollar from 145.60," a currency dealer said asking
not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards were trading at 145.70/75 per
dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 145.75/80.
Foreign investors bought a net 63.7 billion rupees ($437.5
million) worth of government securities from April 29 through
Aug. 3, central bank data showed.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
The rupee gained last week as foreign investors sold dollars
to buy local shares, expecting better profits from corporates on
hopes that a recent rate increase by the country's central bank
would help improve the island nation's macro-economic outlook.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares were trading weaker, with the
benchmark Colombo stock index down 0.31 percent at
6,523.76 at 0715 GMT. Turnover stood at 265.6 million Sri Lankan
rupees ($1.83 million).
($1 = 145.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)