COLOMBO Aug 16 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters were offset by demand
for the U.S. currency by banks, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0607
GMT, same as Monday's close.
"The exporter (dollar) sales are there. But rupee is steady
as a state bank is buying (dollars), probably to cover import
bills," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards were at 145.72/76 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 145.72/75.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares were trading firmer, with the
benchmark Colombo stock index up 0.13 percent at 6,591.05
as of 0636 GMT. Turnover stood at 447.5 million rupees ($3.08
million).
($1 = 145.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)