COLOMBO Aug 18 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
for a fourth straight session on Thursday as dollar sales by
exporters were offset by demand for the U.S. currency from
banks, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0623
GMT, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
The markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday.
"There is (dollar) selling in the market but the rupee is
steady as banks buy dollars for swaps," a currency dealer said,
asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards were at 145.73/78 per dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 145.72/77.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
Sri Lankan shares were trading firmer, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index up 0.26 percent at 6,594.91 as of
0638 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.3 billion rupees ($8.93 million).
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)