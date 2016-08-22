COLOMBO Aug 22 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
for a sixth straight session on Monday as dollar sales by
foreigners who bought government securities were offset by
demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0648
GMT, unchanged from Friday's close.
"It is a dull market and we saw some dollar sales by foreign
investors to buy local bonds. That was more than enough to
offset importer dollar demand," a currency dealer said, asking
not to be named.
"The central bank has been on the dollar buying side to keep
the rupee steady."
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee.
Since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.5
billion, 36-month loan on June 4, net foreign inflow into
government securities has jumped 28.5 percent to 295.7 billion
rupees ($2.03 billion) through Aug. 17, the latest central bank
data showed.
One-week rupee forwards were at 145.73/78 per dollar,
little changed from Friday's close of 145.74/77.
Sri Lankan shares edged down, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index easing 0.08 percent down at 6,596.95 as of
0711 GMT. Turnover stood at 390.8 million rupees ($2.69 million)
($1 = 145.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)