COLOMBO Aug 23 The Sri Lankan rupee held steady
for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, with dealers
hesitating to trade in the local currency below 145.50 per
dollar anticipating central bank intervention to defend the
currency, dealers said.
Foreign investors were seen selling the U.S. currency, which
helped ease pressure on the rupee due to demand for dollars by
importers, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0618
GMT, unchanged from Monday's close.
One-week rupee forwards were at 145.74/75 per dollar,
from Monday's close of 145.75/80.
"Nobody wants to trade the spot below 145.50 fearing some
central bank actions as in the past," a currency dealer said,
asking not to be named.
"There is no intervention from the central bank. But the
market seems to be waiting for some inflows."
Central bank officials were not available to comment on
whether the spot rupee had been capped at 145.50 per dollar.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Sri Lanka's central bank retired around $470 million worth
Sri Lanka Development Bonds last week, instead of reissuing
them, using inflows the country got from a syndicated loan
recently, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move may put pressure on the country's reserves, two
dealers said.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped
28.5 percent to 295.7 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through
Aug. 17 since the International Monetary Fund approved a
three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest
central bank data.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares edged up, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index rising 0.08 percent to 6,600.09 as of
0644 GMT. Turnover stood at 772.2 million rupees ($5.31
million).
($1 = 145.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)