COLOMBO Aug 26 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
stronger on Friday as a foreign bank sold dollars while
importers buying greenback slowed down as they awaited further
appreciation, dealers said.
The rise also comes as the government is increasing its
three-year loan to $700 million from an initial target size of
up to $500 million, in the country's largest syndicated
facility.
At 0800 GMT, the spot rupee was at 145.65/75 per
dollar, firmer from Thursday's close of 145.80/90, while
one-week rupee forwards were at 145.85/90 compared with
the previous day's close of 146.00/10 per dollar.
"The rupee rose because a foreign bank sold dollars that
came from foreign investors to buy local bonds," a dealer said
asking not to be named. "We did not see any central bank
intervention today as well."
Central bank officials were not available to comment on
whether it had stopped giving direction on the spot rate. On
Thursday, dealers said the central bank had stopped giving a
reference rate to the market.
The rupee has been steady for more than a week as dealers
hesitated to trade the local currency below 145.50 per dollar in
anticipation of central bank intervention to defend the rupee.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Sri Lanka's central bank retired around $470 million worth
of Sri Lanka Development Bonds last week, instead of re-issuing
them, using the inflows the country got from a syndicated loan
recently, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move may put pressure on the country's reserves, dealers
said.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped
28.5 percent to 295.7 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through
Aug. 17 since the International Monetary Fund approved a
three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest
central bank data.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares fell, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index slipping 0.38 percent to 6,564.99 as
of 0810 GMT. Turnover stood at 556.7 million rupees ($3.82
million).
($1 = 145.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
