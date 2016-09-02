COLOMBO, Sept 2 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Friday as dollar sales by banks from inward
remittances offset importer dollar demand, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0715
GMT, hardly changed from Thursday's close of 145.50/57, while
one-week rupee forwards were at 145.70/75 compared to
Thursday's close of 145.75/8.
"Today we see some inward remittances and the demand (from
importers) is also there," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
After leaving the key policy rates steady, central bank
governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Tuesday that the
currency was not under upward pressure as capital inflows had
not been of sufficient magnitude to exert such pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Dealers have said the rupee could appreciate if the central
bank does not buy the U.S. dollar from the market since capital
inflows into government securities have begun, and also due to
$1.5 billion sovereign bond inflows.
Dealers also said the central bank was not seen intervening
in the market to defend the currency. Central bank officials
were not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
The central bank absorbed a net $600 million from the market
since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.5
billion, three-year loan in June, Coomaraswamy said.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares traded steady, with the
benchmark Colombo stock index up 0.04 percent to 6,542.80
as of 0723 GMT. Turnover was at 738.4 million rupees ($5.09
million).
($1 = 145.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)