COLOMBO, Sept 6 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters and banks on behalf of
foreign investors to buy government securities helped the
currency amid a lack of demand from importers for the greenback,
dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.43/48 per dollar,
slightly firmer compared with Monday's close of 145.45/50 at
0836 GMT. One-week rupee forwards were at 145.60/70,
compared with the previous close of 145.60/65.
"There is some (bank dollar) selling (by foreign investors)
to buy bonds as well as some exporter conversions," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said seasonal importer demand would pick up from
mid-October.
After leaving the key policy rates steady, central bank
Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last week that the currency
was not under upward pressure as capital inflows had not been of
sufficient magnitude to exert such pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Dealers have said the rupee could appreciate if the central
bank does not buy the U.S. dollar from the market since capital
inflows into government securities have begun, and also due to
$1.5 billion sovereign bond inflows.
Dealers also said the central bank was not seen intervening
in the market to defend the currency. Central bank officials
were not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares traded weaker, with the
benchmark Colombo stock index slipping 0.09 percent to
6,517.41 as of 0837 GMT. Turnover was at 423.8 million rupees
($2.91 million).
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)