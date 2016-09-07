COLOMBO, Sept 7 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Wednesday as dollar sales by exporters and banks to
convert inward remittances offset the demand from importers for
the greenback, dealers said.
The spot rupee was flat at 145.43/45 per dollar at
0535 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 145.43/48. One-week
rupee forwards were at 145.68/73, compared with the
previous close of 145.60/70.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"Today we haven't seen dollar sales by foreign investors to
buy government securities," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
"Exporter conversions and inward remittances are matching
mild importer demand," the dealer said.
Dealers said seasonal importer demand would pick up from
mid-October.
Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last week
that the currency was not under upward pressure as capital
inflows had not been of sufficient magnitude to exert such
pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Sri Lankan shares were also nearly flat, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index up 0.03 percent to 6,526.67 as of
0541 GMT. Turnover was at 127.8 million rupees ($878,954.61).
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)