COLOMBO, Sept 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday as banks sold dollars on behalf of
foreign investors and as exporters sold the greenback amid a
lack of demand from importers for the U.S. currency, dealers
said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.40/45 per dollar,
slightly firmer compared with Tuesday's close of 145.43/48.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.65/70, compared with
the previous day's close of 145.60/70.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"There was some dollar sales by foreign investors to buy
government securities in the latter part of the day," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said seasonal importer demand would pick up from
mid-October.
Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last week
that the currency was not under upward pressure as capital
inflows had not been of sufficient magnitude to exert such
pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)